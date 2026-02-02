US crayon maker Crayola pledges multimillion-pound investment in UK and Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US crayon maker Crayola has pledged to invest millions of pounds in the UK and Ireland as part of plans to double its business in the region, as its boss aims to reignite creativity among children and families in the digital age.

The 120-year-old business, which is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, laid out a three-year plan that involves the launch of new products and campaigns to market the brand.

It follows the opening of a new UK office in Woking, Surrey, creating 23 jobs this month.

The multimillion-pound investment in 2026 is set to be repeated in 2027 and 2028 under the Philadelphia-based firm’s strategy.

Chief executive Pete Ruggiero said Crayola “stands among Apple and Google” when it comes to brand recognition.

“The brand is colour, the brand is fun, the brand is trust and safety. Mums, teachers and consumers trust that a child can use our products and not be hurt, that’s very important today,” he told the Press Association.

Crayola’s factory in Philadelphia makes around three billion crayons a year, according to the boss.

Crayons, coloured pencils and markers form about 40% to 45% of the global business, which also sells toys, animated content, digital and live experiences.

Mr Ruggiero said the company had been innovating to keep up with consumers who are “in tune with technology”.

“Consumers, parents and teachers are mindful of the fact that creativity is important… and we’re seeing an increase, actually, in consumption because of that fact,” he said.

“At the same time, we also embrace the fact that screen time is important.”

Crayola hopes that its fresh UK drive will be supported by Government plans to shake up the national school curriculum, which includes efforts to boost the arts and creative subjects.

Mr Ruggiero also told the Press Association that the company was considering shifting its range of products away from stationery aisles in UK shops, in line with the brand’s renewed focus.

“The UK is principally a toy aisle penetration opportunity but we’re not in the toy aisle at Tesco,” he said.

“I want to be wherever it is that a consumer is looking for creativity, fun and colour.”