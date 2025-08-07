Interest rates live: Bank of England expected to cut rate for third time this year
A third annual cut to interest rates is on the line on Thursday as the Bank of England holds its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
Markets are widely calling a cut from 4.25 down to 4 per cent, keeping the BoE on pace with the quarterly changes it has followed across 2025.
Should the MPC cut as expected, it will be the fifth cut since August 2024 when the Bank Rate – the formal term for the UK’s primary interest rate – was at a peak of 5.25 per cent. However, some experts have issued concerns over cutting rates when inflation is running as hot as it is, with food inflation in particular increasing at the fastest rate in 18 months.
Elsewhere, Halifax released its latest UK house price data showing where property costs have risen fastest, while stock markets rose on Wednesday – the FTSE 100 is marginally up across the past week.
