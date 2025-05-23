How do I make the most of falling energy prices?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Households across Britain will see their energy bills fall from July 1 after the regulator lowered its price cap by 7%.

Ofgem’s price cap – which sets a maximum rate per unit and standing charge that can be billed to customers for their energy use – will fall by £129 for an average household per year, or around £11 a month, over the three-month period of the price cap.

– What is Ofgem’s price cap?

The energy price cap sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers in England, Scotland and Wales for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they use.

The figures provided by Ofgem indicate what a household using gas and electricity, and paying by direct debit, can expect to pay if their energy consumption is typical.

It is important to note that it does not limit a home’s total bills because people still pay for the amount of energy they use – so if it is above the average they will pay more, and if it is below they will pay less.

Energy is regulated separately in Northern Ireland.

– Why is the price cap falling?

Ofgem said a recent fall in wholesale prices was the main driver of the overall reduction.

Industry analysts Cornwall Insight said the fall followed US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff plans leading to a significant slump in gas and oil prices.

However, the 7% cut is slightly reduced from a previously predicted 9% drop after easing trade tensions in recent weeks.

– Will bills continue to fall now?

Cornwall Insight said it expects the July fall to be followed by a “modest drop” in October and another similar dip in January next year – although these are only predictions, and the wholesale market is heavily susceptible to international politics and tensions.

– Do I need to do anything to make the most of these falling prices?

Ofgem’s price cap determines the amount paid by households on a standard variable tariff – the tariff you will automatically be on unless you have actively sought out a cheaper deal by shopping around.

Ofgem has reminded households that no-one has to pay the price cap, and there are better deals out there.

Uswitch said those moving to fixed deal – which could be with the existing supplier or another firm, and where the unit rates and standing charges are fixed for the length of the contract, usually a year – could save the average household £203 a year compared with the July price cap.

Latest Ofgem figures show 35% of customers are currently on a fixed tariff, up from just 15% a year ago when fewer offers were available.

– How do I sign up to a fixed deal?

The first step is to seek out a comparison site, ideally one that lists all suppliers rather than only those who pay the site to advertise their deals. A quick search online will guide with this.

Comparison sites are easy to use and self-explanatory, but it will help to have figures from your current energy supplier on your yearly use of gas and electricity in units. This information should be clearly listed within your energy account with your current supplier.

Citizens Advice has a useful guide to switching, including all the factors to consider before you make the final decision.

– My bill might be dropping, but isn’t it still very expensive?

Yes. While a 7% fall from July is welcome, it simply reverses the 6.4% increase imposed by Ofgem’s last price cap that has been in place since April 1.

The average energy bill continues to be 10% higher – almost £150 – than this time last year.

What’s more, prices are still 65% – or almost £700 – above winter 2020/21 levels and a third higher – around £450 – than before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Looking further back, the price cap as we headed into the first Covid-19 lockdown was £1,179 – so costs based on the new July rate still remain 46% – or £541 – higher than then.

– What support is available for me?

Ofgem has previously announced an extension of the debt allowance, which supports suppliers in helping consumers get on top of their bills and stay on supply, reducing the physical and emotional harm that can result from self-disconnection.

Ofgem has urged people to make the most of any state benefits they are entitled to, which could help with paying energy bills as well as the wider cost of living.

Around 1.4 million pensioners are already receiving pension credit, but the Government estimates up to 880,000 further households are eligible for the support for those with a low income.

People receiving pension credit qualify for the winter fuel payment worth up to £300, to help with bills. Currently, those aged over 66 in receipt of pension credits or other means-tested benefits are eligible for the payment – amounting to an income threshold of £11,500.

Previously, anyone over state pension age could receive the payment, but this was changed by the Government. In winter 2024/25, around 1.5 million pensioners received the payment – a massive drop from the 10.8 million who received it the year before.

This week, Sir Keir Starmer announced that more pensioners would be eligible for winter fuel payments under upcoming changes to the scheme, although it is not yet clear what those will be.

– I think I’m still going to struggle to pay my bills, what can I do?

You are not alone. Citizens Advice estimates that nearly seven million people live in households that have fallen behind on bills.

People are encouraged to contact their energy supplier if they are worried about paying their bills.

Energy companies are required to work with customers to agree on a payment plan they can afford, which could mean more flexibility over how and at what time people pay.

They should take into account people’s income and outgoings, debts and personal circumstances, and an estimate of how much energy will be used in future, for which regular meter readings can help build a more accurate picture.