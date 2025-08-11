Heathrow records almost no passenger growth in July

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heathrow airport saw almost no growth in passenger numbers last month because of capacity constraints.

The UK’s busiest airport said 7,981,137 passengers travelled through its four terminals in July.

That is compared with 7,980,455 during the same month last year.

Across the first seven months of 2025, the west London airport has recorded year-on-year growth of just 0.2%, with its two runways being used at almost full capacity.

Heathrow unveiled plans to build a full-length third runway last week.

It stated this would enable an additional 276,000 flights per year, from 480,000 today to 756,000.

Heathrow believes it is possible to meet the Government’s ambition of securing planning consent by 2029 and the new runway being operational within a decade.

The airport said it recorded its busiest day on August 1, with 270,869 passengers.

It also claimed to be “Europe’s most punctual major hub”, ahead of Amsterdam Schiphol, Frankfurt, Madrid and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “It’s that time of year when everyone is looking forward to their well-earned summer breaks, and Heathrow is proud to play our part in delivering smooth and reliable journeys.

“We continue to break records as Europe’s largest and most punctual hub – adding value for our airline partners and passengers.

“To build on this success, we’ve set out a 100% privately financed plan to expand Heathrow, deliver extraordinary service, create wider and better choices for our customers, and grow the UK economy.”