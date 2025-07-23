Wetherspoon hails ‘standout’ Guinness sales while breakfasts rebound

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Wetherspoon has revealed its sales rose in recent months as it hailed Guinness as a “standout performer” and reported a rebound in demand for breakfasts.

The chain, which runs 794 pubs in the UK and Ireland, said sales increased by 5.1% in the three months to July 20, compared like-for-like with the same period last year.

The volume of sales recently overtook pre-pandemic levels, the company revealed, having previously flagged a slow recovery across its estate.

It highlighted strong draught sales, particularly Guinness, as well as growth for wine and an improvement in spirits.

Guinness maker Diageo has consistently said demand for the Irish stout has been growing rapidly.

Furthermore, good weather over the period boosted visitors, with a raft of Wetherspoon pubs benefiting from beer gardens.

Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin said: “Draught volumes are performing strongly with Guinness being the standout performer.

“On the food front, breakfasts, terribly slow post-pandemic, have recovered their lustre and are now well ahead.

“Chicken, also, has put in a clucking good performance and volumes in recent weeks are up by about 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels.”

Wetherspoon is expecting to meet its profit forecasts for the year, despite warning over the impact of higher labour costs following increases to employers’ national insurance contributions and the minimum wage.

It has previously warned it is facing a £60 million hit from the higher business costs.

Nonetheless, the group has said it plans to invest in its pubs over the year ahead, including staff rooms and gardens, and hopes to open another 30 sites.