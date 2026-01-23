‘Resilient’ households behind slight rise in consumer confidence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consumer confidence rose slightly in January, driven by household “resilience” rather than optimism about the economy, figures show.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index increased by one point to minus 16, marking 10 years since the barometer was last in positive territory.

Confidence in personal finances over the next year rose four points to six, which is eight points higher than this time last year.

However, expectations for the general economic situation over the coming 12 months fell two points to minus 31, although this is three points higher than last January.

The Major Purchase Index – a measure of confidence in buying big-ticket items – rose one point to minus 10, 10 points higher than last year.

GfK consumer insights director Neil Bellamy said: “January 2026 brings an unwanted anniversary, marking 10 years since consumer confidence was last in positive territory.

“Even with a one-point increase in headline confidence this month to minus 16, we remain a long way from consumers feeling that better days are around the corner.

“Yes, perceptions of personal finances have improved, but this is offset by growing concerns about the economy.

“We’ve seen this pattern before. During periods of political and economic uncertainty – most notably in late 2022 – consumers became more cautious but also more self-reliant.

“What we’re witnessing now is a return to that mindset: people feel they can manage their own finances, but they remain unconvinced about the wider economic outlook.

“Let’s be clear, this isn’t optimism; it’s resilience.

“Consumers are once again focusing on what they can control – their own spending and saving – while confidence in the wider economy remains low.

“To many consumers, the UK economy is beginning to resemble an untethered boat drifting slowly out to sea.”