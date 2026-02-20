Franco Manca owner looking at ‘strategic options’ in tough restaurant market

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The group behind Franco Manca and The Real Greek restaurants has hired advisers to look at strategic options that could reportedly include a sale or a restructure.

Fulham Shore confirmed it had appointed Alvarez & Marsal to carry out the review to “ensure both brands are on the strongest possible footing to realise their long-term potential”.

It is thought the review will look at a possible sale of all or parts of the firm.

The hospitality sector has been sent reeling by surging costs, business rates and subdued consumer spending, which has led a number of firms to call in administrators since the start of the year, including American-inspired restaurant chain TGI Fridays and Revolution Bars owner The Revel Collective.

Marcel Khan, chief executive of Fulham Shore, said: “While sales performance across Franco Manca and The Real Greek remains relatively robust, the current macroeconomic environment continues to place pressure on parts of the casual dining sector.

“Against this backdrop, Fulham Shore has appointed Alvarez & Marsal to undertake a thorough review of strategic options to ensure both brands are on the strongest possible footing to realise their long-term potential.

“There is no fixed timetable for this review, and no certainty that it will result in any particular outcome.

“Any decisions will be taken carefully, with a clear focus on long-term value creation and sustainability.”

Previously listed on the London market, Fulham Shore was bought by Japan’s Toridoll in 2023.

Toridoll – which runs the Marugame Udon, Shoryu and Wok to Walk brands – teamed up with Capdesia, the private equity company behind Wasabi Sushi & Bento, for the deal.

In recent results, Toridoll said Fulham Shore was “struggling in the sluggish restaurant market”.

It added the UK firm was “working to improve productivity and profitability by sending in personnel with extensive knowledge of domestic business, and is also working to strengthen promotions in the delivery market”.