Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

As it happenedended

Business news live: FTSE opens higher but retail sales fell sharply in May

Stock markets latest updates and business news on Friday

Karl Matchett
Friday 20 June 2025 03:16 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

US stock markets are due to reopen on Friday afternoon following Thursday’s closure, but the investing outlook is still clouded by uncertainty after Donald Trump announced a two-week timeline to decide if the US will get involved in a potential brewing war between Israel and Iran.

For the UK, the FTSE traded lower on Thursday as the Bank of England announced a hold on interest rates at 4.25 per cent; while this was expected, higher than expected inflation data earlier in the week and the prospect of higher energy bills due to rising oil prices means there is now much more scrutiny on August’s MPC meeting and whether they will indeed cut interest rates then.

UK retail data shows that in May, sales fell at the largest level since December 2023 in a cutback by shoppers on clothes and food alike.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

Friday's business news and stock markets - live

Good morning and welcome to the final day of the working week - following on from yesterday’s interest rates call, today we’ll see how the markets react as the US stock market reopens and how the several ongoing geopolitical issues affect business confidence.

We start with UK retail data - which wasn’t great last month.

Karl Matchett20 June 2025 08:15

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in