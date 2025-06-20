Business news live: FTSE opens higher but retail sales fell sharply in May
Stock markets latest updates and business news on Friday
US stock markets are due to reopen on Friday afternoon following Thursday’s closure, but the investing outlook is still clouded by uncertainty after Donald Trump announced a two-week timeline to decide if the US will get involved in a potential brewing war between Israel and Iran.
For the UK, the FTSE traded lower on Thursday as the Bank of England announced a hold on interest rates at 4.25 per cent; while this was expected, higher than expected inflation data earlier in the week and the prospect of higher energy bills due to rising oil prices means there is now much more scrutiny on August’s MPC meeting and whether they will indeed cut interest rates then.
UK retail data shows that in May, sales fell at the largest level since December 2023 in a cutback by shoppers on clothes and food alike.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Friday's business news and stock markets - live
Good morning and welcome to the final day of the working week - following on from yesterday’s interest rates call, today we’ll see how the markets react as the US stock market reopens and how the several ongoing geopolitical issues affect business confidence.
We start with UK retail data - which wasn’t great last month.
