The Bank of England has been warning over ongoing inflationary pressures meaning there’s still a careful path to be walked before interest rates come down further - but governor Andrew Bailey has pointed to a softening jobs market too, with markets still expecting an August rate cut as a result.
In the stock markets, the FTSE 100 enjoyed a positive day on Thursday with miners particularly thriving, while oil prices were muted at around $67-68. Shell also rejected talk over a bid to takeover rival BP, which arose overnight.
Elsewhere, the Office for National Statistics have announced £10m of new investment to ensure their data improves over the coming years, while Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds says Tata Steel does not qualify for tariff exemptions on exports to the US. Nvidia, meanwhile, hit a new all-time high share price as the world’s most valuable public listed business.
Frozen tax thresholds have seen another half a million taxpayers dragged into the 40% bracket, data has shown.
The income tax total take has increased by more than £20bn in the past year.
AJ Bell say 1.23m people are now paying income tax on incomes above the additional 45% rate threshold - a 115% increase in the past three years alone.
Here are the main stories from yesterday before we look at the overnight markets and more:
Good morning and welcome to our daily rolling coverage of business and stock market news.
Ahead of the weekend we’ll be looking at further tariff-related news as the 90-day pause approaches its end, how the global stock markets fare and whether there’s further movement in oil prices.
