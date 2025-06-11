Business news – live: FTSE 100 close to record high as stock markets open
Market reaction and business news on Wednesday ahead of the government’s spending review
The FTSE 100 closed just short of a new record high yesterday, but Wednesday brings a new set of factors which may sway investor sentiment, including Rachel Reeves detailing her spending review, which is expected to included £5bn in cuts.
Final results are due from the likes of Revolution Beauty - under the microscope with Frasers recently - while overnight markets in Asia reacted by pushing higher after another day of trade talks in London between Washington and Beijing.
Further reaction is expected to the news of the FCA giving the Pisces stock market for private companies the go-ahead, while speculation around the Bank of England preparing to lower interest rates once more next week also arose following lowered employment data and slowing salary growth.
FTSE100 to open just shy of record high
On Tuesday, the FTSE 100 closed at 8853.08p - just shy of the all time high set in March, of 8871.31p.
The index did push beyond that mark during the day, before falling back somewhat in the late afternoon.
Perhaps today will be see the new high ushered in - but there’s lots to digest across the day before that’s the case.
