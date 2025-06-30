Business news live: UK economy grew 0.7% and financial advice rules get ‘once in a generation’ overhaul
Stock markets updates and business news from Monday
The UK’s economy has been confirmed as having grown by 0.7 per cent in the first quarter, January to March, with services and production the main contributors in what was a big boost in the early part of the year for Rachel Reeves and Labour’s plans for growth.
However, GDP is estimated to have fallen 0.3 per cent in April, largely through services output, and the UK - like much of the rest of the world - has faced huge uncertainty since then through factors such as Donald Trump’s tariffs, higher than expected inflation and continued escalations in the MIddle East.
Elsewhere, in stock markets the FTSE 100 grew slightly last week, 0.28 per cent, and finished the week strongly as the price of oil steadied and investors began to look for risk-on assets once more.
Follow The Independent's live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
