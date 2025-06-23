Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Business news live: FTSE 100 set to open after latest Nationwide house price update

Stock markets latest updates and business news on Monday

Karl Matchett
Monday 23 June 2025 02:00 EDT
(Getty)

The FTSE 100 ended last week on a flat note after a mixed week which saw UK inflation higher than expected, retail sales come in significantly lower for May and the Bank of England opt to hold interest rates at 4.25 per cent. All that came amid a backdrop of wider uncertainty over rising oil prices and the US’ potential involvement in an escalating Israel-Iran situation.

This week starts with the publication of Nationwide’s latest house prices index, while businesses will also hope to gain more clarity over potential trade tariffs - particularly in the pharmaceutical and steel businesses.

In terms of financials, the likes of Kingfisher, Saga, Halfords and Moonpig Group will all be on the radar as they report earnings or hold AGMs, while investors will also be watching the price of oil and gold in particular after they drifted in different directions toward the end of last week.

Follow The Independent's live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

Here’s a quick recap of the biggest news from the end of last week:

Karl Matchett23 June 2025 07:05

Good morning and welcome to another week in the business world with The Independent.

We’ll keep you up to date with all the incoming business news and latest movements in the stock market across Monday, as well as what you might have missed from over the weekend.

Karl Matchett23 June 2025 06:58

