Business news live: FTSE 100 set to open after latest Nationwide house price update
Stock markets latest updates and business news on Monday
The FTSE 100 ended last week on a flat note after a mixed week which saw UK inflation higher than expected, retail sales come in significantly lower for May and the Bank of England opt to hold interest rates at 4.25 per cent. All that came amid a backdrop of wider uncertainty over rising oil prices and the US’ potential involvement in an escalating Israel-Iran situation.
This week starts with the publication of Nationwide’s latest house prices index, while businesses will also hope to gain more clarity over potential trade tariffs - particularly in the pharmaceutical and steel businesses.
In terms of financials, the likes of Kingfisher, Saga, Halfords and Moonpig Group will all be on the radar as they report earnings or hold AGMs, while investors will also be watching the price of oil and gold in particular after they drifted in different directions toward the end of last week.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Business news LIVE
Here’s a quick recap of the biggest news from the end of last week:
- Brother and sister found guilty of £1m insider trading while working from home during lockdown
- Homebuilder Berkeley Group reshuffle management as CEO takes over as executive chair
- River Island set to close at least 33 stores with hundreds of jobs in doubt
Business news LIVE
Good morning and welcome to another week in the business world with The Independent.
We’ll keep you up to date with all the incoming business news and latest movements in the stock market across Monday, as well as what you might have missed from over the weekend.
