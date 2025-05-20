Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football fans face paying thousands of pounds for Europa League final trips

Direct return flights from the UK to Bilbao in northern Spain cost from more than £1,000, while hotel rooms are at least £1,200.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 20 May 2025 04:08 EDT
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur supporters booking last-minute trips to the Europa League final are having to fork out thousands of pounds (Alamy/PA)
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur supporters booking last-minute trips to the Europa League final are having to fork out thousands of pounds (Alamy/PA)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur supporters booking last-minute trips to the Europa League final are being charged thousands of pounds.

Direct return flights from the UK to Bilbao in northern Spain cost from more than £1,000, hotel rooms are at least £1,200, while match tickets are available on resale websites from about £500.

The final kicks off at 9pm local time (8pm BST) on Wednesday.

EasyJet is charging £1,823 to fly from Gatwick to Bilbao on Wednesday morning and return on Thursday morning.

A return trip from Heathrow with British Airways – out on Wednesday morning, back on Thursday afternoon – costs £1,288.

Spanish airline Vueling is offering flights from Gatwick on Tuesday night, returning on Thursday night, for £1,179.

A return trip on the same route a week later is available from just £116.

Tickets for the match at the San Mames Stadium are being sold on marketplace Ticombo from about £500.

Some Man Utd and Spurs supporters were able to buy tickets through official channels from just £34.

The cheapest hotel rooms in central Bilbao on the night of the match are being sold on Booking.com for about £1,200.

That is compared with £78 on Thursday night.

Airline pricing is generally driven by demand, with fares rising for a flight as more seats are filled.

Booking.com, which does not control the pricing of accommodation listed on its website, previously urged providers to “act fairly”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in