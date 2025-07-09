UK workforce exposed if global trade war intensifies, Bank warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trade tariffs could increase the risk of some businesses falling behind on loans, while a high proportion of the UK workforce is in sectors more exposed to global shocks, the Bank of England has warned.

Households and businesses nonetheless remain resilient, and the UK banking system is equipped to support them even if conditions significantly worsen, the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said in its latest report.

The FPC said there was a high degree of unpredictability about how global trade will evolve, with US President Donald Trump hiking tariff rates in April but negotiations with other countries over possible trade deals ongoing.

Conflict in the Middle East has also raised the risk of energy prices spiking, particularly if the supply of oil and gas were disrupted, it found.

This could particularly impact businesses that are more reliant on financing linked to global financial markets, which have faced turbulence in recent months.

“The potential for much higher trade tariffs increases the likelihood of corporate default in the most exposed sectors, and losses for their lenders,” the FPC’s Financial Stability Report read.

The outlook for the UK is weaker and more uncertain than it was in November, when the committee previously produced a report, it said.

An escalating trade war could weigh on UK businesses should global consumer demand weaken, lending conditions tighten, or reduced availability of funding causes firms to slow down investment.

“Further shocks could particularly impact firms in sectors dependant on demand from the US market, such as manufacturing,” the report read.

These sectors, as well as others like retail, are more vulnerable to a drop in consumer demand and are less able to recover earnings by raising prices.

Analysis for the Bank suggests that firms in sectors likely to be more impacted by the global trade shock, either directly or indirectly, account for around 60% of UK employment.

However, the FPC concluded that despite pockets of vulnerability, UK businesses would typically be able to pay their debts even in the face of further global volatility such as lower demand and supply.

Furthermore, the report found that the UK banking system has the capacity to support households and businesses even if economic and business conditions became substantially worse than expected.

Meanwhile, the committee warned that intensifying geopolitical tensions could raise the risk of cyber attacks around the world.

It said this was a “global challenge” but that UK financial firms were generally prepared to deal with cyber incidents.