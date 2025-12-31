One pub a day shut for good in 2025 as cost pressures bite

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One pub shut its doors for good each day in 2025 as cost pressures continued to weigh on the sector, according to new figures.

Analysis of official government statistics revealed that 366 pubs were demolished or converted for other uses over the year to December.

Industry bosses said the data highlights the “drastic” situation for British pubs ahead of higher property tax payments for many from next April.

The data, which was analysed by tax specialists at Ryan, showed that the overall number of pubs in England and Wales, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell to 38,623 from 38,989 a year earlier.

Alex Probyn, practice leader for Europe and Asia-Pacific property tax at Ryan, told the Press Association: “These pubs have closed permanently, not temporarily.

“The buildings have been demolished or converted into housing, offices, nurseries, cafés or other uses.

“Once repurposed, they almost never return to pub use.”

The figures highlight mounting pressure on the hospitality sector, with nearly 2,000 pubs disappearing over the past five years, even though the pace of decline has slowed marginally.

Every region of England and Wales recorded a net loss of pubs during 2025, with the largest declines seen in the East Midlands, North West and Yorkshire & the Humber, according to the figures.

The closures came as pubs were among businesses to face increases in the national minimum wage and national insurance contributions in April this year.

Next year, many pubs face another increase in their costs, with the average business rates payment for pubs set to rise from April following an average increase in rateable values of 30%.

Mr Probyn added: “This data should serve as a wake-up call. It reflects deep structural pressures on pubs.

“Many survived the pandemic through resilience and community support, only to be pushed to the brink by rising costs and a rating system that no longer reflects economic reality.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “Every time we lose a pub we lose a piece of our social fabric.

“Many of these closures are totally unnecessary and the result of a heavy tax and rates burden, which is why it’s never been more vital for a pub-specific business rates relief which could prevent more closures and more job losses.

“The situation is drastic and we want to work with Government to ensure pubs are given a fair deal otherwise communities will lose cherished local institutions and, once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.”