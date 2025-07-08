Resident doctors vote in favour of strike action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHS could face six months of disruption after resident doctors in England voted in favour of strike action.

Some 90% of voting resident doctors in England, formerly known as junior doctors, said they would down their stethoscopes and take to picket lines amid an ongoing row over pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that there was a turnout of 55%.

The union has said that resident doctors need a pay uplift of 29.2% to reverse “pay erosion” since 2008/09.

It said that there is “still time to avert strike action” as it urged the Government to “come forward as soon as possible with a credible path to pay restoration”.

BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said in a statement: “Doctors have spoken and spoken clearly: they won’t accept that they are worth a fifth less than they were in 2008.

“Our pay may have declined but our will to fight remains strong.

“We now find ourselves at a crucial crossroads. Last year when in opposition Mr Streeting said that the solution to strikes was to talk to resident doctors – it was as true then as it is now.

“He made a point of acting quickly to grasp the issue and negotiate a solution.

“Only a few weeks ago he again said he wanted to get back round the table with us.

“Now we will see if he can once again make the right decision – he needs to come forward as soon as possible with a credible path to pay restoration.”

They added: “All we need is a credible pay offer and nobody need strike.

“Doctors don’t take industrial action lightly – but they know it is preferable to watching their profession wither away.

“The next move is the Government’s. Will it repeat the mistakes of its predecessor? Or will it do the right thing and negotiate a path to full pay restoration and the restoration of doctors’ confidence in our profession’s future?”

The ballot gives resident doctors a mandate for strike action until January 2026.

A fresh bout of walkouts could cause severe upheaval across the health service.

Previous strikes by resident doctors and other staff groups saw some 1.5 million appointments, procedures and operations postponed as a result.

The news will come as a blow to the Government after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s “plan for change” pledged that by July 2029, 92% of patients will be seen within 18 weeks for routine hospital treatment such as hip and knee replacements.

The waiting list for routine hospital treatment in England is currently at its lowest level for two years, according to the latest figures, with an estimated 7.39 million treatments waiting to be carried out at the end of April.

Commenting on the announcement, Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers – which is part of the NHS Confederation, said: “Resident doctors voting for more industrial action after the largest series of pay awards in the public sector is a troubling development.

“Further strikes are the last thing health leaders wanted and could result in tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of operations and procedures being delayed or cancelled, leaving patients in pain or discomfort.”

He added: “Our members will continue to try to provide the best care possible and maintain patient safety during any industrial action.

“But it’s vital that the BMA also reflect on the way in which their last strikes were conducted to see if they can find better responses to requests for help.”

In September, BMA members voted to accept a Government pay deal worth 22.3% on average over two years.

And the 2025/26 pay deal saw resident doctors given a 4% uplift plus £750 “on a consolidated basis” – working out as an average pay rise of 5.4%.

The BMA call for a 29.2% uplift is based on Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation, the measure of average changes in the price of goods and services used by most households.

There are around 77,000 resident doctors in England who work in various settings from GP surgeries to hospitals. Resident doctor is a catchall term for all doctors in training ranging from graduates to medics with a decade of experience.

Resident doctor members of the BMA have taken industrial action 11 times since 2022.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.