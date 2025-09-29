GSK’s boss Emma Walmsley to step down after eight-year tenure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GSK has appointed a new boss after announcing the departure of Dame Emma Walmsley following eight years at the helm of the drugmaker.

Dame Emma was the first woman to run a major pharmaceutical company when she became chief executive in 2017.

The FTSE 100-listed business said its chief commercial officer Luke Miels will take on the full responsibilities of the top job from the start of 2026.

Mr Miels has worldwide responsibility for medicines and vaccines in his current position.

GSK shares rose by about 3.5% on Monday morning as investors welcomed the announcement, bringing the price to a three-month high.

Dame Emma led GSK through the pandemic and the development of new products launched to the market.

She also oversaw the spin-off of its consumer healthcare firm Haleon in 2022, which owns household products including Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol pain relief.

The decision to demerge the business came after a period of intense pressure with investors urging the boss to focus on its core drug-making operation.

GSK’s board publicly backed Dame Emma as the “right leader of new GSK” after questions were raised over whether she had the “skillsets and expertise” to lead the company through the major transformation.

On her departure, Dame Emma said: “2026 is a pivotal year for GSK to define its path for the decade ahead, and I believe the right moment for new leadership.

“As CEO, you hope to leave the company you love stronger than you found it and prepare for seamless succession.

“I’m proud to have done both – and to have created Haleon, a new world-leader in consumer health.”

She added that she was looking forward to “cheering GSK’s future success as I begin my own new adventures”.

GSK’s chairman Sir Jonathan Symonds said Mr Miels had a “deep understanding of the company, its prospects and its people”.

He added: “He is extremely well placed to lead, deliver and surpass the ambitions we have set for GSK, and to generate new growth and value for patients and shareholders.”

In his new role, Mr Miels will have a base salary of £1.38 million as well as the opportunity to earn an annual bonus worth up to three times his salary and long-term incentive awards.

Dame Emma will step down from the company board at the end of 2025, and remain with the business until her notice period at the end of September 2026.