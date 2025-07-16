Davey vows to challenge Farage and calls for ‘Swedish-style’ budget changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Ed Davey has vowed to take the fight to Nigel Farage by challenging his “snake-oil sales” with “thought-through” policy.

In a wide-ranging speech, the Liberal Democrat leader accused his Reform UK rival of having “no answers” to the problems facing Britain and said voters “can’t bank on anything that man says”.

He also set out calls for a major shake-up of economic and net-zero policy, including a Swedish-style approach to Government whereby MPs are allowed to debate tax and spend changes – and propose alternatives and amendments – before the measures are finalised.

Speaking at the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) in central London, Sir Ed said his party had considered its proposed reforms carefully beneath the headline announcements.

Asked if a focus on technical detail would cut through to voters enough to combat a populist threat in the polls, he said: “The truth is, Nigel Farage has no answer, right?

“Nigel Farage will tell you about all the problems, but when you ask him about his answers, he’s just got nothing to say.”

He added: “We’ve got to hold these people to account for getting away with their snake-oil sales… the difference with us is we have thought through the policies underneath the headlines, which is why people can bank on them.

“They can’t bank on anything that man says.”

Asked if he saw Reform UK as the main political threat, Sir Ed said: “He has to be taken on… I think he keeps misleading people.”

The Lib Dem leader said Mr Farage’s approach to renewable power “would only benefit foreign dictators like Vladimir Putin”.

He unveiled a package of pledges which he claimed could cut energy bills in half within 10 years, including a proposed switch of all green power contracts on to a subsidy scheme guaranteeing generators a fixed price.

Such contracts for difference (CfD), awarded at a Government auction, would mean the “link can be broken” between electricity costs and market fluctuations caused by the price of gas, Sir Ed said.

He also proposed an Office for the Taxpayer, based in Parliament and designed to hold policy-makers to account, a “bespoke” UK-EU customs union, an “economic coalition of the willing” aimed at fostering more international trade, and a tougher approach to US President Donald Trump.