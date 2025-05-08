Donald Trump to announce US-UK trade deal, say reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is expected to announce a trade deal with the UK on Thursday, according to reports.

The US president teased the announcement of a “major trade deal” with a “big, highly respected country” in a post on his Truth Social platform overnight, and a press conference is expected at about 3pm UK time.

US media, including the New York Times, have reported that the deal is with the UK, citing people familiar with the plans.

The Government has been pursuing a deal with the US to reduce the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump last month, which placed a 10% levy on all UK exports and a 25% charge on steel, aluminium and cars.

If Mr Trump does announce a deal with the UK, it will be the first agreement since he announced the tariffs on April 2.

Reports have previously suggested a deal could see the UK reduce some tariffs on US products, as well as change the digital services tax that currently affects mainly US tech companies.

But the Government has ruled out lowering food standards to allow more US agricultural products into the country, or watering down the Online Safety Act, which some in the US regard as placing restrictions on freedom of speech.

An announcement on Thursday would come just two days after the UK said it had agreed a trade deal with India, which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hailed as a “landmark deal”.