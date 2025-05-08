Donald Trump to announce ‘major trade deal’ on Thursday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump will on Thursday announce the US has reached a “major trade deal” with a “highly respected country”, the US president said.

Multiple media outlets in the US, including the New York Times, reported the deal was with the UK, citing people familiar with the plans.

The PA news agency has approached the Government for comment.

Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform to announce he would hold a news conference in the Oval Office at 10am local time (3pm BST) about a “major trade deal with representatives of a big, and highly respected, country”.

It would mark the first deal agreed upon since Mr Trump’s “liberation day” announcement of sweeping tariffs last month.

The US and UK have been holding discussions over a potential trade deal, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves saying the Government has been working “flat out” to secure an agreement that would mitigate the impact of the tariffs.

The UK on Tuesday announced it had come to terms on a trade deal with India, which will mean dramatic tariff reductions on scotch whisky and car exports to India.

Levies on aerospace, electricals and other food products will also fall under the agreement, while UK consumers are expected to benefit from tariffs being reduced on some Indian goods such as clothing imported to the country.

Announcing the deal, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “We are now in a new era for trade and the economy. That means going further and faster to strengthen the UK’s economy, putting more money in working people’s pockets.”

He added: “Today we have agreed a landmark deal with India – one of the fastest growing economies in the world, which will grow the economy and deliver for British people and business.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a “historic milestone” and an “ambitious and mutually beneficial” trade agreement that will “catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies”.