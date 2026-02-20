Trump says he will impose new 10% ‘global tariff’ after Supreme Court ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump has said he will impose a 10% global tariff “over and above our normal tariffs already being charged”, after the Supreme Court struck down his reciprocal levies policy.

Mr Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs”, imposed on most of the rest of the world last April under an emergency powers law, were overturned by the US Supreme Court on Friday in a major blow to the president’s economic agenda.

Speaking at the White House, Mr Trump said the Supreme Court decision affirmed his ability to charge more tariffs.

He said: “In order to protect our country, a president can actually charge more tariffs than I was charging in the past… period of a year.

“Under the various tariffs authorities, so we can use other of the statutes, other of the tariff authorities, which have also been confirmed and are fully allowed.

“Therefore, effective immediately, all national security tariffs under Section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs, they’re existing, they’re there, remain in place, fully in place. And in full force.

“Today I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122, over and above our normal tariffs already being charged.

“And we’re also initiating several Section 301 and other investigations to protect our country from unfair trading practises of other countries and companies.”

In the UK, ministers earlier said they expected the UK’s “privileged trading position with the US” to continue after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The UK received the lowest tariff rate of 10%, and a subsequent deal struck by Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Trump saw further carve-outs for Britain’s steel industry and car manufacturers.

Friday’s decision raises questions over whether those deals still stand, although officials are understood to believe it will not impact on most of the UK’s trade with America, including preferential deals on steel, cars and pharmaceuticals.