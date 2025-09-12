Hospitality suffers ‘sharp decline’ in bookings as strikes cripple Tube service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bookings for restaurants and other hospitality venues in London have fallen by 67% this week because of strikes that crippled Tube services, new research suggests.

Hospitality site Access Hospitality said there had been a “sharp decline” in consumer behaviour as a result of the travel chaos.

The study showed that cancellations of bookings surged by over half as a result of travel uncertainty.

Leighanne Bent, marketing manager of Access Hospitality, said: “The data paints a clear picture: when London’s transport network grinds to a halt, so does its social scene.

“Bars and restaurants rely heavily on footfall and last-minute bookings – both of which were severely impacted.”

London Underground has invited union leaders to talks next week in a bid to resolve the dispute over pay and hours, which led to the strikes.

The company said it wanted to hold talks next Wednesday.

Tube services are expected to return to normal by late morning on Friday after the strikes caused huge disruption all week.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out, leading to services being crippled since Monday, with few underground trains running.

Commuters have switched to buses, bikes or trains not affected by the dispute to get to and from work.

London Underground said there will be no service before 8am on Friday, with normal service on all lines by late morning.

The Docklands Light Railway will be running a normal service after it was hit by a strike over a separate issue on Thursday.

An RMT source said of the talks invitation: “This is a step in the right direction from TfL (Transport for London) and has only occurred due to the industrial pressure from RMT members this week.”