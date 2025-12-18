AI tech and gaming helps lift sales for Currys amid ‘unhelpful’ cost pressures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

AI technology and gaming launches have helped drive higher sales for electronics retailer Currys, which also hailed a recovery of its Nordics arm.

The company said its financial performance was improving despite a “muted” consumer environment and “unhelpful” cost pressures.

It reported revenues totalling £4.2 billion for the six months to November, up 4% when compared like-for-like with the same period last year.

Adjusted pre-tax profits more than doubled to £22 million year-on-year.

In the UK and Ireland, where Currys has almost 300 shops, computing was the strongest category for sales with AI technology and new games leading the charge.

It also highlighted surging demand for smaller categories like gaming accessories, emerging technology like health and beauty innovations, and a 12% jump in the sale of Windows laptops.

Mobile products sold well over the half-year, with its mobile network brand iD increasing its share of the wider market, the firm said.

But it reported a dip in the sale of consumer electronics, including TVs and speakers, which the retailer attributed to there being a spike in demand last year during the men’s Euro 2024 football tournament.

Chief executive Alex Baldock said it was “pleasing that strong top-line growth is translating into improved profitability”.

But he added: “In the UK and Ireland, the consumer environment is more muted, and cost headwinds are unhelpful.”

Currys said profits in the UK were being weighed down by increases to the national minimum wage and employer national insurance contributions, from last year’s autumn budget.

These cost increases were not being fully offset by savings it has been striving to make across the business.

Nevertheless, Currys hailed an improved performance for its Nordics arm after launching a turnaround for the struggling business.

Revenues increased by 4% on a like-for-like basis for the region, which has more than 400 stores both owned and franchised, and earnings grew.

Shares in Currys jumped by about a 10th in early trading on Thursday.