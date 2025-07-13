Chancellor guided by ‘fairness’, senior minister says of calls for wealth tax

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government will be guided by “fairness” on tax, a senior Cabinet minister said when asked if tax rises are coming in the autumn budget.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander would not rule out tax rises in the budget as she toured the broadcast studios on Sunday morning.

She also told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme that Cabinet ministers did not “directly” talk about the idea of a wealth tax – as advanced by unions and former Labour leader Lord Neil Kinnock – during an away day at the Prime Minister’s Chequers country estate this week.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has refused to rule out tax rises at the budget since Labour MPs forced ministers to make a U-turn on welfare reforms, which the Government had hoped would save up to £5 billion a year.

Fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) this week warned that the UK’s state finances are on an “unsustainable” path due to a raft of public spending promises the Government “cannot afford” in the longer term.

Meanwhile, economists have warned Ms Reeves on several occasions that her fiscal headroom – the leeway within the Government’s self-imposed spending rules – could be eroded by unexpected economic turns.

Ministers are committed to not raising income tax, national insurance and VAT – the three main taxes which affect working people – to pay for their plans.

Lord Kinnock last week suggested a wealth tax could “commend” the Government to the general public and help it bolster the public funds while not breaking its existing pledges.

Union leaders, including Sharon Graham of Unite, are also pressuring ministers to consider the move.

Asked by Sky News if such a tax had been discussed at the Cabinet away day on Friday, Ms Alexander said: “Not directly at the away day.”

Pressed on what she meant by not directly, the senior minister replied: “I think your viewers would be surprised if we didn’t recognise that, at the budget, the Chancellor will need to look at the OBR forecast that is given to her, and will make decisions in line with the fiscal rules that she has set out.

“We made a commitment in our manifesto not to be putting up taxes on people on modest incomes, working people. We have stuck to that.”

Asked again if this meant there will be tax rises in the budget, Ms Alexander replied: “So, the Chancellor will set her budget. I’m not going to sit in a TV studio today and speculate on what the contents of that budget might be.

“When it comes to taxation, fairness is going to be our guiding principle.”