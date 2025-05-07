British Steel begins recruitment drive for first time since Government rescue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Steel is starting to recruit workers for the first time since the Government stepped in to rescue the business.

The company announced it is hiring more than 180 new employees as it prepares to ramp up production.

A statement said it has secured the raw materials to maintain a two-blast furnace operation at its site in Scunthorpe and will significantly increase iron and steel production in the coming months.

The company is advertising for a variety of professional, skilled, and non-skilled roles in Scunthorpe, Teesside and Skinningrove.

Jobs range from engineering and environment to chemistry and cleaning, and from legal and labouring to safety and stores.

Interim chief executive officer, Allan Bell, said: “With the backing of the UK Government, we are focused on cementing British Steel as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of steel.

“To help achieve this, and meet customer demand, we will be upping production across all our sites and recruiting more than 180 people to help drive us forward.

“These are exciting opportunities across our business, offering rewarding careers which will play important roles in building stronger futures for our business and the UK economy.”

Most of the new jobs are in Scunthorpe.

Interim chief commercial officer, Lisa Coulson, said: “Our employees always have been and always will be our greatest asset – they are the people who make British Steel such an incredible place to work.

“Together we have a bright future so apply now and join our team.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “This is great news for workers and the wider communities in Scunthorpe, Teesside and Skinningrove.

“It shows the value of using the power of government to protect UK industry and to help it thrive.

“We now need an industrial strategy with plans to protect and create jobs in sectors like energy, vehicles, chemicals, and ceramics.”

Community union’s National Secretary for Steel, Alun Davies said: “Under the site’s previous ownership, we regularly highlighted that there was a need to recruit to keep up with workload and reduce reliance on overtime.

“This went unheeded for far too long.

“It’s good to see that the UK Government and UK management team are taking swift action to address this by recruiting new staff across the business.”British Steel is hosting a recruitment open day on Saturday May 17.