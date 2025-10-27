Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Agency workers covering for Birmingham bin strikers to vote on industrial action

Hundreds of members of Unite in Birmingham have been on all-out strike since March in a dispute over pay and jobs.

Alan Jones
Monday 27 October 2025 10:28 EDT
Piles of uncollected rubbish in Sparkhill, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Piles of uncollected rubbish in Sparkhill, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Agency refuse workers brought in to cover for a long-running strike are to be balloted for industrial action over claims of bullying and harassment.



The threat of industrial action by agency workers hired to cover for the strikers makes a settlement to the row even further away.

Unite claimed a growing number of agency staff are refusing to cross the picket lines of striking bin workers due to “unsustainable” workloads and a bullying workplace culture at the council’s refuse department.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Birmingham bin dispute just keeps getting worse because of the complete and utter mismanagement and vindictive behaviour of the council.

“Government ministers and Birmingham councillors need to step in and ensure a fair deal for all Birmingham bin workers, which is the only way strikes will come to an end.”

