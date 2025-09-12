Britain’s biggest company AstraZeneca pauses £200m investment into Cambridge site

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain's biggest company AstraZeneca has paused a planned 200 million pound ($271.26 million) investment in its Cambridge research site, a spokesperson said.

The decision on the investment, which had been set to create 1,000 jobs, means none of AstraZeneca's planned new funding – originally announced in March 2024 – is currently proceeding.

In January, the company scrapped plans to invest 450 million pounds in its vaccine manufacturing plant in northern England, citing a cut in British government support.

It has become the latest drugmaker to retreat from Britain.

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co also said this week that it was abandoning a new research centre in London, citing the UK's challenging business environment.

Asked about speculation over its pharmaceutical investments following the Merck announcement, a spokesperson for AstraZeneca, which has the biggest market capitalisation on the FTSE 100, confirmed is would pause its investment plans in Cambridge, where it has one of Britain's leading life sciences hubs.

"We constantly reassess the investment needs of our company and can confirm our expansion in Cambridge is paused. We have no further comment to make," an AstraZeneca spokesperson said.

AstraZeneca has become the latest drugmaker to retreat from Britain. ( Lynne Cameron/PA )

The news will come as a blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government, days before U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Britain for a state visit.

AstraZeneca, which has the biggest market capitalisation on the FTSE 100, in July said it would spend $50 billion to expand its U.S. manufacturing and research by 2030 - one of many such reactions to Trump's tariff policy by drugmakers.

Trump has criticised Britain and Europe for not paying high enough prices for drugs, and several pharmaceutical firms have also criticised Britain for what they say is long-term undervaluation of medicines and innovation.

After AstraZeneca dropped its vaccine plant investment plan, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot urged Britain to improve the environment for businesses in order to drive investment.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) this week said Britain was "increasingly being ruled out of consideration as a viable location for pharmaceutical investment", as talks between drugmakers and the government on how much revenue should be returned to Britain's health service have stalled.

Britain hopes to dodge the worse of Trump's forthcoming pharma tariffs.

The two countries agreed in May to seek "significantly preferential treatment outcomes on pharmaceuticals", with a commitment that Britain try to improve the overall environment for pharma firms operating in the country.

Drugmakers have encouraged foreign governments to pay more for their medicines - a direct response to Trump's calls for lower drug prices in the U.S. and price hikes overseas.

Last month Eli Lilly and Co announced it would hike the price in the UK of its weight loss drug Mounjaro by 170%