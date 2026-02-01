Interest rates hold at 3.75% a ‘near-certainty’ after inflation rebound

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Interest rates being kept at 3.75% is a “near-certainty” as Bank of England policymakers hope to keep a lid on above-target inflation and an eye on economic growth, experts think.

Most economists are expecting rates to be left unchanged when the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announces its next decision on Thursday.

It will be the MPC’s first time setting interest rates this year after delivering a cut before Christmas.

Governor Andrew Bailey said at the time that the UK has “passed the recent peak in inflation and it has continued to fall”, allowing the MPC to reduce borrowing costs for the fourth time in 2025.

But he cautioned that further cuts will be a “closer call”.

Since that decision, official data has been released to show that inflation bounced back in December, rising for the first time in five months.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation came in at 3.4% for the month, up from 3.2% in November, with tobacco duties and airfares among the factors driving prices higher.

Economists think that this inflation reading could be enough to encourage policymakers to keep rates on hold this month.

Philip Shaw, an analyst for Investec, said: “The principal reason to hold off from easing again is that at 3.4% in December, inflation remains well above the 2% target.

“In itself this is not a huge issue, bearing in mind that this lies a touch below the Bank’s baseline projection in November of 3.5% and that its medium-term forecast is consistent with hitting the target.

“But with the stance of policy less restrictive than previously, there are greater risks that further easing is unwarranted.”

He pointed to other datasets that the MPC will be keeping in mind, including gross domestic product (GDP) which returned to growth in November at 0.3%.

This could be encouraging news to policymakers and another reason to keep rates on hold rather than deliver another cut.

Matt Swannell, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club, said: “Keeping bank rate unchanged at 3.75% at next week’s meeting looks a near-certainty.

“Some of the MPC doves that favoured a cut in December still harbour some concerns around sticky wage growth and inflation.

“Although the data over the last few weeks has tilted in a slightly dovish direction, this does not appear to be anywhere near enough to prompt a majority of the MPC to favour back-to-back cuts.”

Edward Allenby, senior economic advisor at Oxford Economics, said he was forecasting the next rate cut to come in April.

He said: “The MPC will continue to face a delicate balancing act between supporting growth and preventing inflation from becoming entrenched, with forthcoming data on pay settlements likely to play a decisive role in shaping the next policy move.”

The Bank’s policymakers have repeatedly expressed concerns about the rate that wages are rising in the UK, which can put pressure on overall inflation.