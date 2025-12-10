Bronx man charged in shooting of Jets player Kris Boyd appears in court

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bronx man charged with shooting Jets player Kris Boyd appeared in a New York City court late Tuesday, a day after authorities tracked him down at an apartment complex in the Buffalo area.

Frederick Green, 20, entered a not guilty plea to charges including attempted murder in the Nov. 16 shooting outside a restaurant in midtown Manhattan. Boyd was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been recovering.

Green was held without bail. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Police say Boyd was shot in the abdomen just after 2 a.m. while out on the town with two other Jets’ players, Irvin Charles and Jamien Sherwood. The players were approached by a group of men who made fun of their clothing and a fight ensued, according to court documents.

Authorities said Green was seen on surveillance footage going into the restaurant at around 12:30 a.m., then leaving around 2 a.m. and donning a mask. He was seen in Harlem later that night, but was believed to have fled the city soon after, prompting a search led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Monday, they tracked Green down to an apartment complex near the University of Buffalo. After officers and a canine team surrounded the building, Green eventually surrendered. According to the U.S. marshals, he had “significantly changed his physical appearance presumably to avoid detection.”

Boyd was hospitalized after the shooting, but a few weeks later visited the Jets' facility, surprising teammates and attending a special teams meeting.

The Jets signed Boyd earlier this year, but he was injured during a practice this summer and has not yet played for the team. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 before joining Houston’s practice squad later that season.