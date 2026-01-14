France bans British far-right activists targeting migrant boats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten members of a British far-right group have been banned from entering France where they have been accused of destroying small boats used by migrants trying to reach the U.K., the French Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The ban, pronounced Tuesday, bars the anti-migrant activists from the “Raise the Colours” group from entering or staying in France, the ministry said.

A statement said the group's militants have been hunting for and destroying small boats used on the migration route across the English Channel from France to the U.K.

The group's activists have also carried out “propaganda activities" along the northern French coastline "aimed at the British public, which was called upon to strengthen the movement’s ranks in order to put an end to the migration phenomenon.”

The ministry did not name the 10 British nationals but said they had been “identified as militants within the movement who carried out actions on French territory.”

Cross-Channel migration has become a thorn in relations between Britain and France in recent years and is a particularly divisive political issue in the U.K.

More than 41,000 people crossed the Channel to the U.K. in small boats last year, an increase on 2024 but fewer than the 2022 record, when more than 45,000 people made the crossing, according to the Home Office.