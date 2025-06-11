Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Beach Boys visionary leader and summer's poet laureate Brian Wilson

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 11 June 2025 15:26 EDT

Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys’ visionary and fragile leader whose genius for melody, arrangements and wide-eyed self-expression inspired “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls” and other summertime anthems and made him one of the world’s most influential recording artists, has died at 82.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

