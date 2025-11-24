Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has admitted to trying to break his ankle monitor while under house arrest this weekend.

Bolsonaro, 70, was arrested and kept in a cell at the country’s federal police headquarters in the capital, Brasilia, early Sunday and, on Monday, upheld his incarceration.

The former president told an assistant judge on Sunday that a change in his medication caused him to have a nervous breakdown and hallucinations, which led him to try and break his ankle monitor.

His doctors and lawyers repeated his claims while talking to reporters.

But a justice saw the action as an attempt to escape and avoid a 27-year prison sentence for leading a coup attempt.

A four-member panel of the court unanimously ruled that Bolsonaro should remain under preemptive arrest.

Bolsonaro told an assistant judge on Sunday that a change in his medication caused him to have a nervous breakdown and hallucinations, which led him to try and break his ankle monitor

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who issued the arrest warrant on Saturday, considered Bolsonaro to be a flight risk.

The former president is set to begin serving his 27-year jail sentence for attempting a coup to remain in office after his 2022 election defeat to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

De Moraes' decision was approved by his peers Flávio Dino, Cristiano Zanin and Carmen Lúcia in an online session of the court.

He wrote in his decision that “Bolsonaro ... confessed he had broken the ankle monitoring in a serious foul play, repeated non-compliance with precautionary measures (that allowed him to stay in house arrest) and evident disrespect to the court.”

The judge was informed that the far-right leader’s ankle monitor was tampered with at 12:08 a.m. local time on Saturday. The arrest order came hours later.

Bolsonaro has been under house arrest since August. Supporters and detractors of the former president have taken to the streets in several Brazilian cities since the news broke on Saturday.