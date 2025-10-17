Hannibal Gadhafi, son of late Libyan leader, ordered released in Lebanon if he pays $11 million bail
Lebanese authorities have ordered the release of Hannibal Gadhafi, the son of Libya’s late leader Moammar Gadhafi, after he pays an $11 million bail
Lebanese authorities on Friday ordered the release of the son of Libya’s late leader Moammar Gadhafi on condition he pay $11 million bail.
Hannibal Gadhafi has been been imprisoned in Lebanon for a decade without facing charges.
The expected release comes after his lawyers have said that he had been ill in his cell at police headquarters in Beirut.
On Friday, judicial officials said he was taken to the Justice Palace in Beirut, where Judge Zaher Hamadeh ordered his release once the money is paid.
One of Gadhafi's lawyers, Charbel Milad al-Khoury, told The Associated Press that Gadhafi does not have the money and does not have access to accounts in order to pay the bail.