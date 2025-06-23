Thai authorities seize more than 2 tons of crystal methamphetamine worth over $90.8 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over 2 metric tons of crystal methamphetamine has been seized from a tourist boat near a pier in Eastern Thailand before it was smuggled out of the country, local authorities said Monday.

Eight men were arrested Saturday in Rayong province for allegedly attempting to smuggle the nearly 2.4 metric tons (2.6 tons) through the southern border, officials said. They did not elaborate on the intended destination or the drugs' origin.

If sold abroad, the drugs are estimated to be worth over 3 billion baht ($90.8 million), Thailand's Department of Special Investigation said.

The drugs were packed in plastic bags disguised as corn flour packages. Each contained about one kilogram. Authorities said they also seized a van and a truck believed to be involved in the drug smuggling.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra thanked officials for their efforts and told a press conference that “the government is serious about our policies on drugs."

United Nations experts have said neighboring Myanmar is the source of most of the region’s methamphetamine and heroin.

A report from the U.N. drug agency last month said the illicit trade in methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs is growing quickly in Southeast Asia, with a record level of seizures in 2024 — 236 tons — a 24% increase over 2023.

The “Golden Triangle,” where the borders of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand meet, is famous for the production of opium and heroin, which flourished largely because of the remote location and lax law enforcement. In recent decades, methamphetamine has supplanted opium and heroin because it is easier to make on an industrial scale.