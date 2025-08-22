Doctor accused of secretly recording 4,500 videos in Australian hospital restrooms released on bail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A trainee surgeon was released from custody on bail Friday after he was charged with secretly video recording hundreds of medical colleagues in the restrooms of Australian hospitals.

Ryan Cho, 28, will likely face around 500 charges relating to 4,500 intimate videos he secretly recorded with phones mainly in the staff restrooms of three Melbourne hospitals since 2021, police alleged in documents cited in the Victoria state Supreme Court.

Justice James Elliott ruled that the junior doctor be released on condition he live with his parents, who moved from Singapore to Melbourne in anticipation of their son’s release. His parents were required to post a 50,000 Australian dollar ($32,000) surety.

The prosecutor argued that the charges presented Cho with an inducement to flee and he had no meaningful ties to Australia after being suspended from his job. While Cho became an Australian permanent resident in April, he would face deportation if he was convicted and sentenced to 12 months or longer in prison, Hammill said.

The judge noted Cho had surrendered his Singapore passport and had no criminal connections to help him leave Australia.

Police allege Cho recorded intimate images of at least 460 women. The judge noted there was no allegation Cho had disseminated those images.

Cho was arrested in July after a phone was found recording from inside a mesh bag hanging in an Austin Hospital restroom. Police allege he also recorded in restrooms in the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center and the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

His lawyer Julian McMahon rejected prosecutors’ fears that if released, Cho could interfere with witnesses. There were likely to be hundreds of witnesses alleging similar offenses, McMahon said.

“There’s a sense here that if my client were to engage in the criminal offense of interfering with witnesses that it wouldn’t affect the outcome of the case,” McMahon said.

Cho was initially charged with six offenses but another 127 charges were added Thursday, including intentionally recording intimate images without permission.

McMahon said it was too early to tell if the allegations would go to trial. Cho hasn't entered pleas.

Cho came to Australia as a student in 2017 and studied medicine at Melbourne’s Monash University.