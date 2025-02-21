Australia warns airlines to beware of a Chinese navy live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong says her government has warned international airlines flying between Australian airports and New Zealand to beware of Chinese warships conducting a live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea
Australia warned international airlines flying between Australian airports and New Zealand to beware of Chinese warships conducting a live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Friday.
Wong confirmed an Australian Broadcasting Corp. report that regulator Airservices Australia had warned commercial pilots of a potential hazard in airspace between the countries as three Chinese warships conduct exercises off the Australian east coast.
Several international flights had diverted as a result, ABC reported.
“It would be normal practice where a task group is engaging in exercises for there to be advice given to vessels and aircraft in the area and Airservices Australia is doing what it should do, which is to give that advice,” Wong told ABC.
Australia was discussing with China about the notification and transparency around its naval exercises, “particularly live-fire exercises,” Wong said.
Australian military ships and planes have been monitoring the Chinese warships for days as they pass in international waters off the Australian east coast.