Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Photos show athletes as a blur of motion at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

From the controlled strides of speedskaters powering around the track to the synchronized grace of figure skaters, Associated Press photographers transform motion into dynamic blur at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in