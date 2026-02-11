Photos show athletes as a blur of motion at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics
From the controlled strides of speedskaters powering around the track to the synchronized grace of figure skaters, Associated Press photographers transform motion into dynamic blur at the Milan Cortina Olympics.
