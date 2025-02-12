Court sets March 19 date for first execution in Arizona in over 2 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Arizona Supreme Court set a March 19 execution date Tuesday for a man who pleaded guilty to murder more than 17 years ago and recently said his death sentence was “long overdue.” It would be the state’s first application of the death penalty in more than two years.

The court issued an execution warrant for Aaron Brian Gunches, who was convicted in 2007 in the 2002 shooting death of Ted Price, his girlfriend’s ex-husband, near the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.

Gunches also shot a trooper twice when he was pulled over by the Arizona Department of Public Safety near the California border in 2003, according to authorities. A bulletproof vest saved the trooper, and bullet casings from that scene matched ones found near Price’s body.

Arizona, which has 112 prisoners on death row, last carried out three executions in 2022 following a nearly eight-year hiatus brought on by criticism that a 2014 execution was botched and because of difficulties obtaining drugs for execution. In one of the 2022 executions, the state was criticized for taking too long to insert an IV for lethal injection into a condemned prisoner.

The court had issued a death warrant for Gunches nearly two years ago, but the sentence wasn’t carried out because the state’s Democratic attorney general agreed not to pursue executions during a review of the state’s death penalty protocol. The review ended in November when Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs dismissed the retired federal magistrate judge she had appointed to examine execution procedures.

A spokesman said then that the review resulted in critical improvements to meet legal and constitutional standards, and that the governor “remains committed to upholding the law while ensuring justice is carried out in a way that’s transparent and humane.”

The 53-year-old Gunches, who isn’t a lawyer but is representing himself, had asked the court in late December to skip legal formalities and schedule his lethal injection earlier than authorities had planned, saying his death sentence was “long overdue.” The state Supreme Court rejected his request.