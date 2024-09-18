Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gold Apollo says the pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria were made by a company in Budapest

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 18 September 2024 02:16

Gold Apollo says the pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria were made by a company in Budapest

The pagers involved in deadly explosions in Lebanon and Syria were manufactured by a company based in Budapest, Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, whose branding appeared on the beepers, said Wednesday.

The pagers were manufactured by BAC Consulting KFT, based in Hungary’s capital, according to a statement released Wednesday by Gold Apollo.

