PHOTO COLLECTION: Shohei Ohtani chases 50-50 club in home runs and stolen bases - Stolen bases
PHOTO COLLECTION: Shohei Ohtani chases 50-50 club in home runs and stolen bases - Stolen basesShow all 23
Your support helps us to tell the story
As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.
Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.
Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election
Andrew Feinberg
White House Correspondent
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.