Lightning damages Rome's ancient Constantine Arch during a violent thunderstorm

Lightning has struck Rome's Constantine Arch near the Colosseum during a violent thunderstorm, loosening fragments from the ancient structure

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 04 September 2024 03:27
Italy Arch of Constantine
Italy Arch of Constantine (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Lightning struck Rome's Constantine Arch near the Colosseum during a violent thunderstorm, loosening fragments from the ancient structure.

The fragments from Tuesday's lightning strike were immediately gathered and secured by workers at the Colosseum Archeological Park, officials said. The extent of the damage was being evaluated.

“The recovery work by technicians was timely. Our workers arrived immediately after the lightning strike. All of the fragments were recovered and secured,’’ the park said in a statement.

The lightning occurred during a storm that felled trees and flooded streets in the Italian capital.

The honorary arch, more than 20 meters (nearly 70 feet) in height, was erected in 315 A.D. to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine over Maxentius following the battle at Milvian Bridge.

