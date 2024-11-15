Newborn boy found dead in LA after police say he was dropped from the 4th floor of a building
A newborn boy was found dead in a Los Angeles alleyway after police say he was dropped from the fourth-floor window of a building
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A newborn boy was found dead in a Los Angeles alleyway after police say he was dropped from the fourth-floor window of a building.
The baby was found early Thursday morning in the Skid Row neighborhood of downtown LA, also home to one of the largest stable homeless populations in the country.
Fire responders received the call at 5:27 a.m. and pronounced the newborn dead at the scene. Police believe the baby was dropped from the building shortly after it had been born.
Investigators located a woman who had been transferred to a nearby hospital for pelvic bleeding a few hours before the baby was discovered. The woman was detained for questioning and released pending further investigation, police said.
No other information was immediately available.