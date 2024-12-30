Serbian court convicts the parents of a teenage boy who shot dead 10 people in a school in Belgrade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A court in Serbia on Monday convicted the parents of a teenage boy who last year shot dead nine pupils and a school guard and wounded six more people in a school in central Belgrade.

The Higher Court in Belgrade sentenced Vladimir Kecmanovic, father of the boy, to 14 years and six months in prison for “grave acts against public safety” and for child neglect. The mother, Miljana Kecmanovic was sentenced to three years in prison for child neglect but was acquitted on charges of illegal possession of weapons.

The shooter, identified as Kosta Kecmanovic, was 13 years old when he committed the crime and therefore too young to face a trial, according to Serbian law. His parents were detained soon after the shooting and charged for failing to keep the weapons out of reach of their son.

The massacre at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in central Belgrade on May 3, 2023, shocked the Balkan nation which was used to crises but where mass school shootings had never happened before.

The couple's lawyer, Irina Borovic, said the verdict came as no surprise “because public pressure was enormous and the expectations were huge.” Borovic said she will appeal the verdicts.

Ninela Radicevic, who lost her daughter in the shooting, said “we are not satisfied because no one was held responsible for the murder of nine children” and the school guard.

The boy used his father's guns to open fire on his fellow pupils and others. He walked into the school and first opened fire in the hall before heading into a classroom where he continued shooting.

Elementary schools in Serbia cater for children 7-15 years old.

Police have said that the teenager called them after the shooting and calmly said what he had done. He has been held in a specialized institution since the shooting and testified at his parents' trial. The proceedings were closed to the public except for the reading of the verdicts.

Also convicted and sentenced to 15 months in prison for a false testimony was a shooting instructor who worked at a shooting ground where the boy practiced shooting.

The school shooting was followed the next day by another mass killing in villages outside the capital. Uros Blazic, 21, took an automatic rifle and opened fire at multiple locations, killing nine people and wounding 12. He was sentenced earlier this month to 20 years in prison.

The back-to-back shootings triggered a wave of street protests and a crackdown on widespread illegal gun ownership.