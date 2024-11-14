Medical King recalls 222,000 adult bed assistance rails after one reported death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

About 222,000 adult bed assistance rails are under recall due to entrapment and asphyxia hazards, following one death in a residential care facility.

According to a Thursday recall notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Medical King is recalling three models of its portable bed rails — because users can become trapped either within the rail or between the product and a mattress.

To date, the medical equipment supplier is aware of one related death. A 66-year-old man died in November 2023 after becoming entrapped between his mattress and a bed rail at a South Carolina residential care facility, Thursday's recall notice notes.

Consumers in possession of the now-recalled bed rails are urged to immediately stop using them — and contact Medical King for a free repair kit or replacement, which will depend on the model.

The models sold include Medical King's “Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights” (model numbers 7007 and 7057) and “Bed Assist Rail Without Legs” (model number 7037). There's no brand-specific labeling on the bed rails, per Thursday's recall notice, but all of them were sold online between January 2020 and March 2024 — including on major platforms like Amazon, Walmart and eBay.

Medical King notes that the easiest way to tell if your bed rail is impacted by the recall is to check receipts or purchase history. More information can also be found on the company's online recall page.

In an additional consumer alert, the CPSC noted that Thursday's Medical King recall marks the ninth recall of adult portable beds that the Commission has issued since 2021 — from a handful of different companies or suppliers.

The CPSC says those nine recalls, along with two other product warnings, have been associated with serious injuries and a total of 18 reported deaths. Among other bed rail recalls issued over the last year, Medline, for example, recalled 1.5 million adult bed rails in May after two entrapment deaths.

The CPSC points its latest mandatory safety standards for adult portable bed rails — as well as safety tips for installation. That includes ensuring a bed rail is compatible with your mattress, eliminating gaps and not installing multiple bed rails next to each other.