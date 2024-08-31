Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mississippi bus crash kills 7 people and injures 37

Seven people are dead and dozens have been injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20

Via AP news wire
Saturday 31 August 2024 13:20
Fatal Bush Crash-Mississippi

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 on Saturday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, according to a news release. The bus was traveling west when it left the highway near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over. No other vehicle was involved.

Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson. The department is continuing its investigation and hasn't released the names of the deceased. No other information was immediately provided.

