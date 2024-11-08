Minnesota man kills two women and two children at separate homes before killing himself, police say
Authorities say a man shot and killed two women and two children at separate Minnesota homes before killing himself
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A man shot and killed two women and two children at separate Minnesota homes before killing himself, authorities said.
Duluth police said all five of the dead knew one another, but they didn't say how or disclose a possible motive for the shootings.
Officers were first called to a home just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release. They found Erin Abramson, 47, and Jacob Nephew, 15, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators identified 46-year-old Anthony Nephew as a suspect and a few hours later, officers surrounded his home, police said. When they entered, officers found Nephew dead, along with Kathryn Nephew, 45, and 7-year-old Oliver Nephew.
Police said Anthony Nephew's wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.
More information is expected to be released later Friday, police said.
Duluth, a city of nearly 90,000 residents, is roughly 135 miles (217 kilometers) north of Minneapolis.
___
This story includes discussion of an apparent suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.