Mexico to investigate a town that thanked a drug lord for holiday season gifts for children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mexico's president said Monday that prosecutors are investigating officials in a town where a sign was posted thanking a drug lord for holiday season gifts for children.

In the past, drug cartels in Mexico have often handed out gifts or bags of food to local people around the holidays, to try to improve their image or build local support. The cartels often want local people to warn them of army raids, but at the same time the gangs usually extort protection money from local residents.

Videos posted on social media last week from the town of Coalcoman, in the western state of Michoacan, showed a sign at a Christmas fair thanking Jalisco cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, better known by his nickname “El Mencho,” for the gifts.

“The children of Coalcoman thank Mr. Nemesio Oseguera and his sons, 2, 3, and Delta 1, for their noble gesture. Thank for your gifts,” the sign read.

A person speaking over a loudspeaker repeated that message, but it was unclear how much local officials were involved in or aware of the message, or whether they had approved of it. Such fairs are often in part organized by civic, neighborhood or other groups.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that local officials were being investigated for any possible links to the sign.

“Obviously we condemn these signs," she said. “A criminal group cannot hold a public event to promote the acceptance of violence.”

Sheinbaum said federal prosecutors were investigating whether the town's mayor “has ties to criminal groups, or who put this this sign up.”

In areas of Michoacan along the border with Michoacan that are dominated by the powerful Jalisco cartel, it is not unusual to see signs of the gang's control.

The cartel set up checkpoints on roads in the area, and attacked their rivals with roadside bombs and bomb-dropping drones, while at the same time donating trampolines for the children of local residents. The cartels have also obliged some local residents to join demonstrations against army operations.

The Mexican government's policy of not confronting the cartels has often left local officials in the uncomfortable position of having to deal with the local gangs, and even in some cases, hand over part of the municipal budget to them.