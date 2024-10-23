LeBron and Bronny James make history as the NBA's first father-son duo to play together

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father and son to play in the NBA together Tuesday night during the the Los Angeles Lakers ' season opener.

LeBron and Bronny checked into the game together with four minutes left in the second quarter, prompting a big ovation from a home crowd aware of the enormity of the milestone. LeBron had already started the game and played 13 minutes before he teamed up with his 20-year-old son to make history.

LeBron James is the 39-year-old top scorer in NBA history, while LeBron James Jr. was a second-round pick by the Lakers last summer. They are the first father and son to play in the world's top basketball league at the same time, let alone on the same team.

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. were courtside at the Lakers' downtown arena to witness the same history they made in Major League Baseball. The two sluggers played 51 games together for the Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991 as baseball's first father-son duo.

The Jameses and the Griffeys met up during pregame warmups for some photos and a warm chat between two remarkable family lines.

LeBron, a four-time NBA champion and a 20-time All-Star, first spoke about his dream to play alongside Bronny a few years ago, while his oldest son was still in high school. The dream became real after Bronny entered the draft as a teenager following one collegiate season, and the Lakers grabbed him with the 55th overall pick.

