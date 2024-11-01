British businessman to remain in custody on charge of killing Indonesian woman in Hong Kong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A British businessman was ordered Friday to remain in custody after being charged with murder in Hong Kong over the death of an Indonesian woman at a park waterfall.

Jamie Tzewee Chapman, 34, did not enter a plea in the court appearance and his lawyer did not request bail. The judge adjourned the case to January to allow time for further investigation.

Chapman and his wife, a Hong Konger, were arrested Tuesday when they returned to the city from mainland China. His wife had been held on suspicion of assisting an offender before being released on bail pending further investigation, police said Thursday.

Police said Chapman and the Indonesian woman went together to a waterfall in a park on Hong Kong Island on Sunday night. He left about half an hour later, and residents spotted the woman's body in the pond below the waterfall Monday morning, police said. She had been struck in the head and drowned.

Mevi Novitasari, who was about 25, was a domestic worker in Hong Kong but did not work for the suspect, police have said.

She was from Cilacap in Central Java province, Judha Nugraha, director of protection of Indonesian citizens and legal entities, said from Indonesia.

Her employment agency and the Indonesian consulate will facilitate the repatriation of the remains and the consulate general will continue to monitor the investigation, he said.

Associated Press writer Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report