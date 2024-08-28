Breaks in main water pipeline for Grand Canyon prompt shutdown of overnight hotel stays

Support truly

Visitors won’t be able to stay overnight in hotels at Grand Canyon National Park after a series of breaks in the main pipeline that serves the popular tourist destination.

The restrictions will run throughout the Labor Day holiday when hotels are near or at capacity, Grand Canyon spokesperson Joelle Baird said Wednesday.

The 12½ mile-long Transcanyon Waterline supplies water from the canyon for use in the park and has experienced four significant breaks, according to park officials. They said all park concessions will halt overnight accommodations including at El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge and Phantom Ranch.

Hotels located outside the park in the town of Tusayan will not be impacted.

The park will remain open for day use, and the North Rim’s Grand Canyon Lodge and other North Rim visitor services will remain open.

Officials said the park has faced challenges with its water supply since July 8, and no water is currently being pumped to either the canyon’s south or north rims.

Park officials hope to restore full operational status for overnight guests on the South Rim as quickly as possible.

The Transcanyon Waterline, originally built in the 1960s, provides potable water for facilities on the South Rim and inner canyon. Park officials said the waterline has exceeded its expected lifespan and experiences frequent failures. Since 2010, there have been more than 85 major breaks that have each disrupted water delivery.

The National Park Service recently started construction on a $208 million rehabilitation of the waterline and upgrades to the associated water delivery system that is expected to be completed in 2027.

The park wants to meet water supply needs for 6 million annual visitors and approximately 2,500 year-round residents, officials said.